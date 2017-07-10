Clement to expound on earthquakes

BAR HARBOR — Stephen C. Clement, professor emeritus of geology from the College of William and Mary, will talk about major earthquakes and eruptions in New Zealand, Italy, Japan and Chile when he visits the Jesup Memorial Library on Wednesday, July 19, at 7 p.m.

Clement, a Bass Harbor resident, will talk about basic plate tectonics, along with the location and movement of the Earth’s plates. He also will talk about San Andreas fault, the Cascadia fault zone and manmade earthquakes caused by fracking and other events.

Clement spent 32 years at William and Mary, where he specialized in mineral structure and chemistry, igneous petrology and petrography and X-ray emission spectrometry. He teaches a yearly course on plate tectonics, earthquakes and eruptions in William and Mary’s version of Senior College, called the Christopher Wren Association. He also volunteered as a geologist at Historic Jamestowne, Va., for about 10 years, helping the archeologists identifying their lithic artifacts.

Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or [email protected].