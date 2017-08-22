Classical guitarist Morse to play in Thuya Garden

MOUNT DESERT — Classical guitarist Kevin Morse will play at the Seaside UCC’s annual Thuya Garden worship service, facilitated by Pastor Joseph F. Cistone, on Sunday, Aug. 27, a 10 a.m.

The public, outdoor service of worship and fellowship will focus upon caring for creation in the midst of climate change.

Morse will serve as the principal musician at the service. The 1992 winner of the international guitar competition of “Guitar Player Magazine,” Kevin Morse is recognized as perhaps the world’s preeminent exponent of the Spanish classical guitar. He has played all over the world and has been regularly featured on MPBN. Visit www.kevinmorseguitar.com.

Thuya Garden was designed by Charles Savage from 1956-1961, with the philanthropic support of John D. Rockefeller, on the former Curtis Family Orchard. The garden and its surrounding landscape is blend of the semiformal English landscape and the indigenous Mount Desert Island woodlands. Visit www.gardenpreserve.org/thuya-garden/.

Parking is available at the Thuya Garden parking area at the head of Thuya Drive and at the Asticou Terraces Trail parking on Route 3 (Peabody Drive) in Northeast Harbor. Carpooling is encouraged. In case of rain, the service will be held at the Union Church, 21 Summit Road, in Northeast Harbor. There will be no 8 a.m. service on Aug. 27.