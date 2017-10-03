Class to focus on chakras

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A new class series, “Exploring Sound through the Seven Chakras” with Eileen Mielenhausen, will take place at Heart Gathering, 11 Seal Cove Road, on seven Tuesdays starting Oct. 10, from 6:30-8 p.m.

Participants will explore the energies of the seven main chakras – the colors, crystals, scents and sounds – for healing mind, body and spirit. They will have the opportunity to relax, rejuvenate, play, create, tune in and move their bodies, and honor deeper connections with their authentic selves and community in this experiential program. All are welcome. No previous experience is necessary.

A donation of $105 for the series or $20 per session is suggested. Contact Mielenhausen at 441-2785 or [email protected] or visit beaminglightcoaching.com.

Mielenhausen has coordinated and offered healing and expressive arts programs for two decades.