Circus performers go to camp

MOUNT DESERT — Sora Sol and Joshua J. Superstar of CirqOvation will perform a public circus show at Camp Beech Cliff on Friday, Aug. 18, at 6 p.m.

The show, which includes aerial acrobatics and traditional circus stunts, is open to the public. Families are invited to arrive at 5 p.m. for preshow activities including face painting, juggling, carnival games and more. The audience is encouraged to bring a picnic basket and blanket. Some food and refreshments will be available for purchase. The big show will begin at 6 p.m.

The show is sponsored by First National Bank. A donation of $5 per individual or $15 per family is suggested. Proceeds support Camp Beech Cliff, a nonprofit summer camp and year-round outdoor education and recreation center located at 264 Beech Hill Road. Visit www.campbeechcliff.org or call 244-0365.