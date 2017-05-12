Chris Ross and the North to play at The Criterion

BAR HARBOR — Local Americana band Chris Ross and the North will release their new album, “Over Lonesome,” with a concert at The Criterion Theatre on Friday, June 2, at 8 p.m.

Praised for their lyrics, emotional depth and artistry, Chris Ross and the North has built a large fan base in the region. Ross was honored in 2014 with the Songwriter of the Year award from the New England Music Awards.

“Their sound appeals to a diverse group of music lovers,” said Tamara Crowley, executive director of The Criterion, “and the songwriting is amazing; storytelling at its best.”

The band includes Chris Ross, Caleb Sweet, Zachary Bence and Ryan Curless. Tickets cost $20 for balcony, $15 for orchestra and $12 for students.

The 1932 Criterion Theatre is Bar Harbor’s historic performing arts and movie house. The Criterion has been a staple of the Bar Harbor and Mount Desert Island arts community since its construction in 1932 and looks forward to a long future of welcoming theater goers. visit www.criteriontheatre.org or call 288-0829.