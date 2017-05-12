Friday - May 12, 2017
Chris Ross and the North have released a new album, “Over Lonesome.” The band will play at The Criterion Theatre on June 2. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE CRITERION THEATRE

Chris Ross and the North to play at The Criterion

May 12, 2017 on Lifestyle

BAR HARBOR — Local Americana band Chris Ross and the North will release their new album, “Over Lonesome,” with a concert at The Criterion Theatre on Friday, June 2, at 8 p.m.

Praised for their lyrics, emotional depth and artistry, Chris Ross and the North has built a large fan base in the region. Ross was honored in 2014 with the Songwriter of the Year award from the New England Music Awards.

“Their sound appeals to a diverse group of music lovers,” said Tamara Crowley, executive director of The Criterion, “and the songwriting is amazing; storytelling at its best.”

The band includes Chris Ross, Caleb Sweet, Zachary Bence and Ryan Curless. Tickets cost $20 for balcony, $15 for orchestra and $12 for students.

The 1932 Criterion Theatre is Bar Harbor’s historic performing arts and movie house. The Criterion has been a staple of the Bar Harbor and Mount Desert Island arts community since its construction in 1932 and looks forward to a long future of welcoming theater goers. visit www.criteriontheatre.org or call 288-0829.

Related Posts