Chocolate and “Chocolat” will feature heavily in the next Pages and Repasts fundraiser for the Jesup Memorial Library, to be held on March 11. ISLANDER FILE PHOTO

‘Chocolat’-themed brunch planned

February 15, 2017 on Lifestyle

BAR HARBOR — “Chocolat” is the theme of a Jesup Memorial Library Pages & Repasts literary-themed brunch to take place at the Coach Stop Inn on Saturday, March 11, at 10 a.m.

“Chocolat,” a book by Joanne Harris, tells the story of tiny Lansquenet, France, where nothing much has changed in a hundred years, until newcomer Vianne Rocher and her exquisite chocolate shop arrive and instantly begin to play havoc with Lenten vows. Each box of luscious bonbons comes with a free gift: Vianne’s uncanny perception of its buyer’s private discontents and a clever, caring cure for them. “Chocolat’s” every page offers a description of chocolate to melt in the mouths of chocoholics, francophiles, armchair gourmets and cookbook readers.

Tickets cost $30 and include a copy of “Chocolat.” Contact the Jesup at 288-4245, visit www.jesuplibrary.org or email [email protected].

Pages & Repasts are literary-themed meals that are fundraisers for the Jesup Memorial Library. All of the meals are hosted by community members or businesses and include a discussion based on a book.

As a private nonprofit, the Jesup has served as the public library in the town of Bar Harbor since it opened in 1911. However, the town provides less than 5 percent of the funds needed by the library to keep the doors open. Endowment provides another 43 percent. The rest comes from generous businesses and individuals.

