Chassé, Mancinelli to discuss historic landscapes

BAR HARBOR — Landscape architect Patrick Chassé and College of the Atlantic Charles Eliot Professor of Ecological Planning, Policy and Design Isabel Mancinelli will talk about Mount Desert Island’s iconic landmarks in the last Coffee and Conversation of the summer in the Thomas S. Gates Jr. Community Center on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 9 a.m.

Chassé is an MDI landscape architect specializing in historic landscapes, reconstruction of natural plant communities and design of new gardens, both residential and institutional. He and Mancinelli will discuss MDI’s historic landscapes and how we can preserve and integrate them with our modern lives.

Chassé graduated from the Harvard Graduate School of Design with a master’s degree in landscape architecture and taught at the Arnold Arboretum and the Graduate School of Design of Harvard University. He also was the curator of landscape at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum. He is considered an authority on the five historic gardens on the island – Reef Point, Asticou Azalea Garden, Thuya Garden, Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Garden and Garland Farm.

COA’s Coffee and Conversation Series spans the cultural, political and social issues shaping our world. Guest speakers include writers, scientists, business leaders and artists. Conversations take place weekly at College of the Atlantic’s Eden Street campus through August. A focus on the humanities and pressing topical issues characterized this summer’s events.