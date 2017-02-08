‘Charlotte’s Web’ is topic

TREMONT — Michael Sims will lead a discussion of his book “The Story of Charlotte’s Web” at the Bass Harbor Memorial Library on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 6 p.m.

This biography of E.B. White shows how all the different strands of his life came together to create this classic children’s story. It also gives us a very detailed account of a writer’s work as it documents the vast amount of research and revision that went into the book.

Copies of Sims’ book will be for sale at a discount at the library. Call 244-3798.