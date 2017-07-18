Charette to play at Criterion

BAR HARBOR — Rick Charette, a Maine-based children’s musician, will play at The Criterion Theatre on Sunday, July 23, at 7 p.m.

With a background in education and music, and a passion and talent for writing for children from a child’s perspective, Charette has been writing and performing for children for 30 years. Published in 1983, his first collection of songs, “Bubblegum,” was followed in 1985 by “Alligator in the Elevator.” The success of these early collections launched a full-time career of writing and performing for young audiences.

Tickets for the show cost $12 for adults, $8 for children. They are available at criteriontheatre.org or at the box office starting at 6 p.m. on July 23.

The 1932 Criterion Theatre is Bar Harbor’s nonprofit historic performing arts and movie venue open year-round to community and visiting audiences. Visit criteriontheatre.org.