CRANBERRY ISLES — The Jeff Ellenberger Chamber Trio will play at Cranberry House on Friday, Aug. 18, in a benefit for the Great Cranberry Island Historical Society.

Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Music will begin at 7:15 p.m. Sparkling water will be provided, but guests are welcome to bring any beverage of choice.

Tickets cost $25 and are for sale at the Cranberry House museum through Aug. 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.