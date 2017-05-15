Chamber music trio to play free concert

ELLSWORTH — Three members of the chamber music ensemble Traveling Sounds of Noree Performing Arts will perform a free public concert in the theater of the Moore Community Center on Friday, May 26, at 1 p.m.

The concert, by violinist Kobi Malkin, cellist Yi Qun Xu and pianist Yoon Lee, is being presented by the Ellsworth Community Music Institute, a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a sense of community through music by providing instruction and performance opportunities for people of all ages, musical abilities and backgrounds. The performance is sponsored by Machias Savings Bank.

Malkin and Lee will open the program with a duo performance of Sonata for Violin and Piano by Leos Janacek. Xu will then join them for the Piano Trio in D Major, Opus 70, No. 1 “Ghost” by Ludwig van Beethoven. Following an intermission, the trio will return for the Piano Trio No. 4 in E minor “Dumky,” Opus 90, B. 166 by Antonin Dvorak.

Violinist Malkin holds a bachelor’s degree from the New England Conservatory and a master’s from the Juilliard School. He has performed as violin soloist with numerous orchestras in the United States and abroad, and he has collaborated with an extensive list of chamber musicians in concerts and festivals. His chamber performances are regularly broadcast on Israel’s classical music radio Kol HaMusika and on WQXR and WMFT in the United States. Malkin won the Ilona Kornhauser prize in the America-Israel Cultural Foundation’s Aviv Competitions and is a prize winner of New England Conservatory’s Concerto Competition.

Cellist Yi Qun Xu is a native of China and has performed extensively as a soloist and chamber musician across the United States. She came to the United States after studying at China’s Central Conservatory of Music, where she won multiple top prizes in Chinese national radio competitions. As a chamber musician, she has collaborated with a host of notable artists, including Itzhak Perlman, and won first-place awards in the 2017 Eastern Connecticut Instrumental Competition, the 7th Antonio Janigro International Cello Competition in Croatia, the ASTA National Solo Competition and the Wellesley Concerto Competition. She currently studies at the Juilliard School.

Pianist Yoon Lee is a solo pianist, chamber musician and teacher active in the New York metropolitan area. She was a special prize winner in the Anton G. Rubinstein International Piano Competition, and her music has taken her to stages around the world, including those of Carnegie Hall, the Lincoln Center Chamber Music Society, Chateau de Fontainebleau in France and the Schumann-Haus Museum in Leipzig. She has served on the faculty at Kneisel Hall in Blue Hill and currently serves as music director of Noree Performing Arts. Lee is pursuing a doctorate in solo piano performance at the Manhattan School of Music and a graduate diploma in collaborative piano at the Juilliard School.