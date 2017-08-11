‘Captain McFinniginagin’ to be performed

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Brendan O’Keefe and the Barn Arts Collective will perform “Captain McFinniginagin” as part of the Southwest Harbor Public Library’s Family Concert Series on Thursday, Aug. 17, at 6:30 p.m.

The performance is a musical folk tale about a sea captain with a chicken for a first mate, featuring pirates, sea monsters and one sassy cow. The show was written and composed by Brendan O’Keefe of Seal Cove and features puppets created by the library’s Summer Story campers.

The evening is sponsored by Southwest Harbor Public Library’s Summer Story Camp and will be especially fun to share with school-age children. Call the library at 244-7065.