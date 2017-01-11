Cabin Fever suppers set

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Cabin Fever Family Saturday nights at the Common Good Café have resumed and run every week through March 25, from 5-7 p.m.

The Common Good serves pizza, mac ‘n’ cheese, soups, salads, chefs specials and deserts, along with entertainment in a festive family-friendly atmosphere.

Suggested donation for these events is $7 for one, $12 for two and $15 for a family of three or more.

The Common Good Café is at 19 Clark Point Road, next to the post office. Call 266-2733 or 244-3007 the day of the event.