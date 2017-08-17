‘Cabaret’ to play for two weekends

TREMONT — The Barn Arts Collective’s Mainstage Series – two musical productions running two weekends each at the Boathouse in Bernard – continues with a new Barn Arts production of the classic Kander and Ebb musical, “Cabaret,” directed by Lindsey Hope Pearlman and playing Friday through Sunday, Aug. 25-27, and Friday through Sunday, Sept. 1-3, at 7 p.m.

The show features many members of the creative team of the Barn Arts production of “The Rocky Horror Show,” including director Lindsey Hope Pearlman (assistant director on Broadway’s “Bandstand”), scenic designer Ingrid Larson and lighting designer Kate McGee. Performers in the show will include the Barn Arts summer company, with Andrew Lynch as the Emcee and Brittany Parker as Sally Bowles.

The group plans to explore different aspects of the show in their production, said Andrew Simon, founding artistic director of the Barn Arts Collective. “It’s the same Kander and Ebb musical you love, with our signature Barn Arts flair.”

“Cabaret” will run approximately two hours. Admission is by donation. Seats can be reserved at barnartscollective.com. The Boathouse is located at 300 Tremont Road, on the corner of Mitchell Road in Bernard.

The Barn Arts Collective brings people together for live events that make the arts and creativity a vital part of life on Mount Desert Island and beyond. The Barn Arts residency program is a free opportunity for artists to develop a new work of performance on Mount Desert Island. Barn Arts provides free housing and rehearsal and performance space, and the visiting artists present a public event of their work-in-progress at the end of each residency. Events at the Barn occur every week throughout the summer and are offered by donation.