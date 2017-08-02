Butterfield to speak at Gilley

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Maine woodblock-print artist Blue Butterfield will give a talk entitled “Journey before Destination: Woodblock Printmaking in Layered Color” at the Wendell Gilley Museum, 4 Herrick Road, on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 5:30 p.m.

Butterfield will discuss techniques of woodblock printmaking with a particular focus on reduction woodcuts. While demonstrating carving and printing techniques, she also will show registration methods for layering inks of varying colors.

Butterfield grew up in Bar Harbor and currently resides in Portland. She graduated from Bowdoin College and received a master’s degree in health professions from Northeastern University. When she is not carving wood, she practices medicine as a physician assistant at Maine Medical Center.

Butterfield is illustrator of the book “Christmas in Maine,” written by Robert P.T. Coffin, and creator of the calendar “A Year in Maine,” which she has produced annually since 2006. She also has handcarved the wood block prints for “Coloring Maine,” a coloring book that captures the beauty of Maine’s varied landscapes. She has works in permanent collections in institutions across Maine.

Light refreshments and conversation will round out the evening. Copies of Butterfield’s books are available in the museum gift shop. Lecture attendees can also view woodcuts by Andrea Rich.

Call 244-7555 or [email protected].