Butterfield prints on display

BAR HARBOR — Original woodblock prints by illustrator and Bar Harbor native Blue Butterfield are on display in the Jesup Memorial Library. These woodblock prints were created for a new edition of Robert Tristram Coffin’s book “Christmas in Maine,” which was originally printed in 1941.

“The story is a paean to the simple joys of a large family around the holidays set on a saltwater farm in the early part of the 20th century,” Butterfield said.

“What I wanted to impart on the reader with these illustrations was the magic of a large group of people creating their own fun. Their rituals revolve around enjoying the outdoors, making food (with charming period detail like raccoon pie) and storytelling. I can’t imagine a better Christmas than the one depicted in these pages.”

Butterfield grew up in Bar Harbor, where her family still lives. Her love of the arts stems from her time hiking up Flying Mountain and sketching Mount Desert Island. She started doing woodblock carving while attending Bowdoin College. Butterfield also produces a popular yearly calendar depicting life in Maine. She now lives in Portland with her husband and two sons.

Visit bluebutterfield.com.