Butler to talk about ‘Stalin and Roosevelt’

MOUNT DESERT — Susan Butler will talk about her book “Stalin and Roosevelt” at the Northeast Harbor Library on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 5:30 p.m.

Butler’s book tells the story of how the leaders of the capitalist and communist worlds became more than allies of convenience during World War II. They shared the same outlook for the postwar world and formed an uneasy yet deep friendship, shaping the global stage from the war to the decades leading up to and into the new century.

The book makes clear that Roosevelt worked hard to win Stalin over, by always holding out the promise that Roosevelt’s own ideas were the best hope for the future peace and security of Russia. Stalin, however, was initially unconvinced that Roosevelt’s planned world organization, even with police powers, would be strong enough to keep Germany from starting a new war. The book is a revealing portrait of their crucial, geopolitical partnership.

Butler started out as a freelance writer whose work regularly appeared in the New York Times. She is the author of “East to the Dawn, the Life of Amelia Earhart,” which was the basis for the movie “Amelia,” starring Hilary Swank and Richard Gere, and “My Dear Mr. Stalin, The Complete Correspondence of Franklin Roosevelt and Joseph Stalin.”

This talk is free and open to the public.