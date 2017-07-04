Butler to play for kids

MOUNT DESERT — Liza Rey Butler will give a harp concert for children at the Northeast Harbor Library on Monday, July 10, at 10:30 a.m.

Area resident Butler grew up in the music business and has been performing since she was a child. She earned a master’s degree in music and became a freelance studio musician and singer-songwriter. She recorded and toured with her own band and was a member of Hollywood’s CBS orchestra, working with various TV shows and touring acts. Inspired by the arrival of her grandsons, Butler recently produced a lullaby album. “Go to Sleep my Baby” is her good night baby book, which is accompanied by the lullaby CD.

Butler will demonstrate the harp and perform familiar songs. She will have her book/CD for sale. This event is free and open to the public