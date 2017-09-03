Burt to read newly published poetry

BAR HARBOR — Poet Dan Burt will read new selections of his work at the Jesup Memorial Library on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 7:30 p.m.

Most of the poems he will read focus on cancer, shame and insecurity and were recently published in the U.S. and U.K. He also will read an elegy, one or two older, heavily revised works he has not read before at the Jesup, and a new excerpt from the second part of his memoir, which will be serialized in “PN Review” beginning this October.

“Dan Burt’s poetry, like his prose, explores themes unusual in contemporary literature, using a language that is precise, nuanced and mordant,” wrote Michael Schmidt, general editor of “PN Review.” “And he risks traditional forms, his sonnets and quatrains mastered and masterful. The reader learns to trust this uncompromising, illuminating imagination, which sees what is rather than projecting a might or would be.”

Burt was born in South Philadelphia, read English at St. John’s College, Cambridge, and attended Yale Law School. A lawyer and businessman, his poetry and prose also have appeared in “TLS,” The Financial Times, “The New Statesman,” The Sunday Times and “Granta,” among other places. Two chapbooks, “Searched for Text” and “Certain Windows,” were published by Lintott/Carcanet Press, as was a collaboration, “Cold Eye,” with artist Paul Hodgson. Carcanet also published “We Look Like This,” a collected edition of his poetry and prose. Notting Hill Editions published Burt’s memoir, “You Think It Strange,” in the U.K. in 2014, and Overlook Press published a U.S. edition in 2015.

Burt lives and writes in London, St. John’s College, Cambridge, where he is an honorary fellow, and Schooner Head. Visit danburtpoetry.com

Copies of some of Burt’s books will be on sale courtesy of Sherman’s Books. Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or [email protected].