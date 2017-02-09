‘Burning rubber’ topic of local film

MOUNT DESERT — John Steed’s film “Tire Tracks” will open the second season of the Northeast Harbor Library’s local film series on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 5 p.m.

The 30-minute film, commissioned by the Stonington Opera House and made in 2006, is about the practice of “burning rubber.” Nobody loves engines like a fisherman. Since the time of early combustion engines, with the one-lunger, being a fisherman has meant tinkering with engines. Making tracks on pavement is a curious use of engines. The community of Stonington participates in this activity. Is it a ritual, a rite of passage for the beginning of manhood? “Tire Tracks” gives us a glimpse into this world.

A discussion with Sherwood Carr will follow the film to help those who don’t know a lot about engines understand how they do it.