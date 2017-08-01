‘Buffalo Bailey’ back

TREMONT — The Barn Arts Collective presents two original performances this weekend. “Buffalo Bailey’s Ranch for Gay Horses, Troubled Teen Girls and Other: A 90 Minute Time Share Presentation” will be performed at the Legion Hall in Southwest Harbor on Friday, Aug. 4, at 10 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 5, at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. “No One Home” is a pop-up interactive performance space performed in 15-minute sessions for one audience member at a time at the Barn on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 2-6 p.m.

“Buffalo Bailey’s” is the third show in the Barn Arts New Stage Series featuring shows that previously have been in development at the Barn. Co-created by Bailey Williams, Derek Smith and Alex Rodabaugh, the show is an absurd comedy that imagines the audience as participants in a 90-minute timeshare presentation for a ranch in the American Midwest. Featuring a live score by Andy Kuncl, the show was such a crowd favorite last year that they are back to give three performances at the Legion Hall.

“No One Home” is performed by Bangladeshi artist Ali Asgar. Audience members will spend one-on-one time with Asgar as they try to identify their territory and body connectivity through a series of interactive and spontaneous responses. Asgar is currently in the United States as an Artist Protection Fund Fellow in residence at the University of Maine. “No One Home” was recently presented at Waterfall Arts in Belfast.

“I want to ask questions about the belonging of our human body, how we make connection with other bodies, and, more importantly, how we define and redefine ourselves,” said Asgar. “‘No One Home’ is an invitation of meeting our own unknown.”

Fifteen-minute appointments can be made at barnartscollective.com.

