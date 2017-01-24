Bryan book wins Newbery Honor

CRANBERRY ISLES — A children’s book about the lives of slaves in America, written and illustrated by longtime Islesford resident Ashley Bryan, has been named an Honor Book by the Newbery Medal selection committee.

That means the book is one of three runners-up for the 2017 award for “the most distinguished contribution to American literature for children.”

The Newberry Medal and Honor Book awards are presented by the Association for Library Service to Children. The winners were announced Monday.

The Newbery Medal winner was “The Girl Who Drank the Moon” by Kelly Barnhill.

Bryan received the Newbery Honor Book award for his 2016 book “Freedom over Me: Eleven Slaves, Their Lives and Dreams Brought to Life.”

“I’m glad it’s getting warm attention,” he told the Islander. “I had hoped it would get recognition because [slavery] is a subject that needs more open discussion.”