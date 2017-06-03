Brodsky to bring ‘Winter’ to the Jesup

BAR HARBOR— Jordanna Max Brodsky will give an author talk and sign copies of “Winter of the Gods” at the Jesup Memorial Library on Saturday, June 17, at 7 p.m.

In the second novel of Brodsky’s Olympus Bound trilogy, ancient Greek gods walk the streets of New York City, and when a dead body is discovered sprawled atop Wall Street’s iconic Charging Bull statue, Selene DiSilva, once known as “Artemis,” is the only one who can hunt down the killers.

“Readers who enjoy detective fiction, ancient Greco-Roman myth and a bit of romance will enjoy this series,” wrote Booklist. The book is “[a] winning combination of gritty crime procedural and intellectually stimulating urban fantasy,” wrote B&N Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Brodsky is from Virginia, where she spent four years at a science and technology high school pretending it was a theater conservatory. She holds a degree in history and literature from Harvard University. She lives in Manhattan, but her in-laws are inn owners in Bar Harbor, and she spends much of her time in Acadia National Park. Visit www.jordannamaxbrodsky.com.

Books will be on sale at the Jesup that night with a percentage of sales donated to the library. Sherman’s and Machias Savings Bank are co-sponsors. Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or [email protected].