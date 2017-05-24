Bringing ‘Hamlet’ down to earth

BAR HARBOR — A group of eight Conners Emerson students performed a unique, engaging interpretation of “Hamlet” at the Criterion Theatre Saturday and Sunday. The play’s directors said the public performance is just the tip of the iceberg. The performers learned and rehearsed more of the play than was included in the final version. They tried out lots of different interpretations before settling on their own.

“We were interested in having a workshop that wasn’t necessarily about a final show but was about figuring something out,” said Jodi Baker, a professor of performing arts at College of the Atlantic. “We didn’t spend the whole time trying to mount a show. We spent the whole time trying to figure out what ‘Hamlet’ meant to these kids. They decided what they were going to focus on.”

Early in the play, Ruby Mahoney summarizes some of the group’s discussions about what “Hamlet” is about and what it means: “It’s about the relationships we have with our parents. It’s about trusting those around you. It’s about really hard breakups and the pressure we put on ourselves. But most importantly, it’s about choices. And I know that all of us in this room have had to make some pretty hard choices in our lives.”

The project was a collaboration of the Criterion and COA funded in part by a grant from the Maine Arts Commission. The ensemble included Lucian Avila-Gatz, Zoe Boland, Zane Fraser, Samara Gilhooley, Harlan Mahoney, Ruby Mahoney, Svatava Simeckova and Amelia VanDongen.

Eloise Schultz, a long-term substitute in social studies at Conners Emerson, proposed the project last year and wrote the grant with Baker. She graduated from COA, where she studied and performed “Hamlet” with Baker and fellow students Kiera O’Brien, Ursula Ostrander and Isabel Shaida.

“One of our primary goals was in redefining or exploring what kids’ theater can mean,” Schultz said. “On the island, we’re very lucky to have a strong community theater program, but it’s sort of a different animal. We wanted to challenge the notion that kids can only do kids shows or shows about kids. They can understand and enjoy all sorts of stories. In the process, we wanted to show that not only can kids access Shakespeare and other material, but they can really claim it for themselves and find themes that are relevant to them.”

Last year, O’Brien, Ostrander and Shaida spent the whole school year on a Hamlet project for college credit. “We formed a small three-woman working company,” O’Brien said, developing and performing their version of the play. “It’s been amazing to be able to spend so much time with one piece and continuing to find new ways into it.”

“We focused a lot on physical practice and movement training,” Ostrander said. “It was a great opportunity to experiment with collaborating with the same people over a long period of time.”

They brought that approach to the middle school project, finding their way into the play’s meaning not by discussion but with action.

“Acting is all about action,” Schultz said. “So we were asking them to come to bat with action. We’d start every rehearsal with a lot of physical activity: jumping, falling on the floor and dying. But then also I would ask them, ‘What stands out to you about this? Does it remind you of anything?’

“It’s important for kids to find their own reasons for doing what they’re doing,” she said, “whether it’s for studying Shakespeare, for being in school, everything.”

“Every single kid brought their own vision,” O’Brien said. “It was really cool to see.”

“Now it feels like, we’ve done it once, and I want to do it again!” Schultz said after the second performance Sunday. “It’s an experience I think the kids have grown from and I know I have grown from.”