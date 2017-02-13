Boston fiddle-guitar duo to play, teach

ELLSWORTH — Boston-based fiddler Jenna Moynihan and guitarist Owen Marshall will play at the Moore Community Center Theatre on State Street on Friday, March 10, at 7 p.m. The show is sponsored by the Acadia School of Traditional Music and Arts.

Moynihan’s fiddling style draws strongly from the Scottish tradition, but is in no way bound by it. Folk Radio UK said, “From the first time you hear Moynihan, it is clear that her playing is resonating straight from the depths of her soul.” Moynihan is a graduate of Berklee College of Music and currently lives in Boston. She’s performed and collaborated with Mairi Chaimbeul, Darol Anger & The Furies, Hamish Napier, Old Blind Dogs, Laura Cortese & The Dance Cards and Phil Cunningham, and is a soloist at Symphony Hall with the Boston Pops. In 2015, she released her debut solo album, “Woven.” Visit jennamoynihan.com.

“Vogue” magazine called Marshall “A guitar/mandolin/banjo/bouzouki player rivaled in character only by the occasional three-pronged carrot.” His music has been heard on NPR’s “Thistle and Shamrock” and BBC television, and the back of his left elbow appeared on MTV. Marshall shares his approach to accompanying traditional music at music camps throughout New England and the U.S. Visit www.owenmarshallmusic.com.

Tickets may be purchased in advance for $15 at www.acadiatradschool.com/concerts or for $20 at the door.

In addition to the concert, two workshops will be given by Moynihan and Marshall on Saturday, March 11, from 10-11:30 a.m., with private or semiprivate lesson times available following the workshops.

Moynihan will give an intermediate/advanced Scottish fiddle workshop. All tunes will be taught by ear, so a recording device is highly recommended.

Marshall will teach a beginning DADGAD guitar workshop for intermediate/advanced players. DADGAD tuning is used widely throughout Celtic and other world music and is known for powerful accompaniment for dances, tunes and compelling textures for vocal accompaniment.

A limited number of private or semiprivate lessons are available to fiddle, guitar and bouzouki students at any age or playing level. Lessons run from 12:15-2:30 p.m. and are 45 minutes long.

The workshops and lessons will be given at the Moore Center. Workshops cost $30 per person. The lessons cost $40 for an individual. Lessons for two at a similar playing level cost an additional $10 per person. Register at www.acadiatradschool.com/learn.