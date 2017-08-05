Saturday - Aug 05, 2017
The Bass Harbor Memorial Library will hold its annual Book and White Elephant Sale on Aug. 12 and 13. ISLANDER FILE PHOTO

Books and more for sale at Bass Harbor library

August 5, 2017 on Arts & living, Lifestyle

TREMONT — The Bass Harbor Memorial Library’s annual Book and White Elephant Sale will take place on the lawn of the library, 89 Bernard Road, in Bernard, on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, Aug. 13, from 8 to noon.

The traditional pancake breakfast on Saturday will be served from 8-10 a.m. Home-baked goods, pies and more will be for sale. Ruth Grierson and friends will provide musical entertainment from 9 a.m. to noon.

Raffle tickets for a wide array of local items and services will be available, and winners drawn at noon on Sunday. Tickets cost $2 each or $5 for a book of six. One need not be present to win. Raffle tickets also may be purchased in advance at the library.

