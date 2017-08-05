Books and more for sale at Bass Harbor library

TREMONT — The Bass Harbor Memorial Library’s annual Book and White Elephant Sale will take place on the lawn of the library, 89 Bernard Road, in Bernard, on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, Aug. 13, from 8 to noon.

The traditional pancake breakfast on Saturday will be served from 8-10 a.m. Home-baked goods, pies and more will be for sale. Ruth Grierson and friends will provide musical entertainment from 9 a.m. to noon.

Raffle tickets for a wide array of local items and services will be available, and winners drawn at noon on Sunday. Tickets cost $2 each or $5 for a book of six. One need not be present to win. Raffle tickets also may be purchased in advance at the library.