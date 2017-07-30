Book sale goes to school

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Public Library book sale will take place at the Pemetic Elementary School on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 5 and 6, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thousands of hardcover and paperback books will be for sale, including current fiction and nonfiction, as well as books on boating, sports, health, cooking, crafts and biography. Of special interest will be a huge number of current, as well as hard-to-find, books on Maine and New England. For collectors, the “white glove” section has a large selection of antique and collectible books.

In the decades this sale has been running, people have come from all over the island and the state to browse and buy. Proceeds from the sale benefit the library’s children’s literacy programs and community events.

Call the library at 244-7065.