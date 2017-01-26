‘Book of the Mandolin Player’ author to speak

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Maine author Anne Britting Oleson will speak about her new novel, “The Book of the Mandolin Player,” at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 1:30 p.m.

Oleson’s book tells the story of life in a small Maine town where everyone is related by blood or by marriage, where everyone knows everything there is to know about everyone else, and where there is no anonymity, or so it seems to Meg Cross, who lives in an old farmhouse on the side of a mountain. It’s easy to fall in line with her family’s expectations, but easy, too, to resent them. She feels there is so much more to life.

When tragedy strikes, Meg finds herself forced to reexamine all she formerly found important, and in the process, comes to realize that, though it might chafe, there is strength to be drawn from the place she comes from and the people to whom she is truly known. This is a beautifully written book of family, love and loss.

Oleson is a Pushcart Prize nominated writer. She has published two poetry chapbooks, “The Church of Saint Materiana” and “The Beauty of It.” Her third, “Counting the Days,” will be available soon. “Dovecote,” her second novel, will be published in September. Like her character Meg, she lives on the side of a mountain in central Maine.

Books will be available for sale and signing. Call the library at 244-7065.