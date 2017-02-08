Booher to talk at photo club meeting

MOUNT DESERT — Jennifer Steen Booher will give a presentation on her Coast Walk project at the MDI Photo Club’s monthly meeting in the Northeast Harbor Library’s Mellon Room on Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The Coast Walk is a methodical, long-term exploration of Mount Desert Island’s shoreline, incorporating photography, oral history, marine biology, cultural history and physical adventure. Booher has been walking the tideline of the island since Jan. 1, 2015, and moving clockwise along the shore. The journey will cover roughly 120 miles and is expected to take six years to complete.

Booher writes a photo-essay blog and composes still-life photographs as a means of communicating the experience to her audience. The process of gathering information is central to the work, as is the artist’s physical presence on the shore.

Booher is a graduate of Vassar College and the University of Virginia. She was an artist-in-residence with Acadia National Park from 2015-2016, and recently received a 2017 Kindling Fund grant for her work on the Coast Walk. The Kindling Fund, administered by Space Gallery in Portland, is one of 10 nationwide regranting programs established by the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.

Booher has practiced landscape architecture on MDI since 1997.