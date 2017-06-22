Bond between people, dogs to be explored

BAR HARBOR — Author and dog expert Mark Derr will talk about the unique bond between humans and dogs at the Jesup Memorial Library on Thursday, June 29, at 7 p.m. This event is part of the Jesup and The Jackson Laboratory’s Genetic Tails series of events celebrating man’s best friend.

Derr’s books include “How the Dog Became the Dog: From Wolves to Our Best Friends,” “A Dog’s History of America: How Our Best Friend Explored, Conquered and Settled a Continent” and “Dog’s Best Friend: Annals of the Dog-Human Relationship.” In “How the Dog Became the Dog,” Derr explores how wolves evolved to become dogs.

“Mark Derr shows that one can be scientifically rigorous and still write a highly engaging and accessible account of how the dog became the dog. Derr shows how shared sociability and curiosity drew wolves and humans together, resulting in a close and enduring relationship of mutual utility,” wrote Marc Bekoff, author of “The Emotional Lives of Animals.”

Booklist called the book an “essential read for dog lovers.” And in “A Dog’s History of America,” Derr looks at the ways in which we have used canines – as sled dogs and sheepdogs, hounds and seeing-eye dogs, guard dogs, show dogs and bomb-sniffing dogs – as he tracks changes in American culture and society.

As an expert on dogs, Derr has been a guest on such programs as “Charlie Rose” and “Fresh Air.” His articles and opinion pieces have appeared in “The Atlantic Monthly,” Wall Street Journal, Huffington Post, “Natural History,” “Smithsonian” and The New York Times. He also writes a blog for “Psychology Today” called “Dog’s Best Friend.” His March 1990 cover story in “The Atlantic Monthly,” “The Politics of Dogs,” chronicled the overbreeding of dogs for show and for profit and set off a national debate. He lives in Miami Beach, Fla.

This event, co-sponsored by The Jackson Laboratory, is free and open to the public and their leashed dogs. Books will be on sale that night courtesy of co-sponsor Sherman’s Books. This program was made possible in part by a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services administered through Cornerstones of Science.

Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or [email protected].