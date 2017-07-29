Boland to talk about arboretum

BAR HARBOR — Tim Boland, the executive director at Polly Hill Arboretum on Martha’s Vineyard, will give a lecture at Garland Farm on Saturday, Aug. 5, at 4 p.m.

Boland will share the origins of Polly Hill’s interest in plants and how her dedication to growing trees from seed led to the establishment of the arboretum in 1998. He also will share the challenges and opportunities of growing plants on Martha’s Vineyard and how Hill’s legacy is thriving today with programs centered on education, horticulture, plant exploration and conservation.

The talk, sponsored by the Beatrix Farrand Society, is free to the public. Refreshments will be available after the talk. For more information, or to request a disability accommodation, call 581-2937 or email [email protected]