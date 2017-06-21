Boatbuilder Paine to speak

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Maine boat designer and builder Art Paine will give an illustrated talk at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Tuesday, June 27, at 5:30 p.m.

“The Building of the Dory Rose” details a boat he designed and built with his daughter. The boat was borrowed for an ocean voyage by a man who had a 42-year-long quest to row from Albany, Maine, to Nova Scotia.

Paine worked for several years for Morris Yachts and for Hinckley Yachts. He writes frequently for “Wooden Boat Magazine” and “Maine Boats and Harbor.” A resident of Bass Harbor, Paine now focuses on his marine painting and photography.

The program is free and open to the public. Call the library at 244-7065.