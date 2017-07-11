Blues masters to perform

BAR HARBOR — A Guitar Intensives’ “Blues Masters” concert will take place at the College of the Atlantic on Wednesday, July 19, at 8 p.m., as part of its week of instruction.

The faculty concert includes Mike Dowling on guitar and slide, Gerald Ross on ukulele and lap steel guitar, Andra Faye on mandolin, bass and vocals, Martin Grosswendt on guitar, slide and banjo and Scott Ballantine on guitar.

Tickets cost $10 for adults, $7 for students. The venue is accessible by Island Explorer. Free parking is available.

Workshop space is still available for part-time or full-time participation in guitar, slide guitar, mandolin, ukulele and lap steel.

Contact Alice Schiller at (917) 620-8872 or [email protected]