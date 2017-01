MOUNT DESERT — The third annual Blizzard Bash will take place at Camp Beech Cliff on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 6-10 p.m.

This festive, adults-only evening of raffles, catered hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, games, dancing and live music supports the Pemetic School.

Tickets cost $25 for one, or $20 each for two or more, and can be purchased at the event, Carroll Drug Store or at Pemetic School.