Blank to exhibit rugs at NEH Library

MOUNT DESERT — Judith Blank is exhibiting a collection of her rugs in the Mellon Room at the Northeast Harbor Library for the month of September. She has been weaving steadily on the island for the last 35 years, exploring the healing power of color in the medium of rag rugs. Her weaving is in the tradition of Swedish weaving, using a high quality Swedish cotton rug warp, ensuring long life.

Blank’s rugs are made with locally recycled cotton or wool clothing. She uses only one electric powered tool, a cutter, to turn her deconstructed clothes into strips, which can be pieced into a sequence and wound on a shuttle for weaving. Each rug takes about five days to complete, not including a few preliminary steps.

This show will have new rugs and some earlier ones from Blank’s collection. A reception will take place Friday, Sept. 8, from 5-6 p.m. All are welcome.