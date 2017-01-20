Blake Rosso Band to open for Ghost of Paul Revere

BAR HARBOR — The Blake Rosso Band will open for Ghost of Paul Revere at The Criterion Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 8 p.m.

The five-piece Americana band, made up of all local musicians, brings foot-stomping energy with their wide array of instruments, strong vocals and distinct musical backgrounds including bluegrass, folk, jazz, theater and heavy metal. Since opening for Ghost of Paul Revere last year, the band brought on local artist Brittany Parker as a vocalist and is working toward recording its first album.

“Instrumentally, we offer fiddle, mandolin, guitar, stand-up bass, ukulele, percussion and harmonica, and everybody sings,” said Blake Rosso.

“The greatest thing about our band is that we’re all really good friends, living on an island together, talking about what we see in the world and having fun putting it to music.”

“Blake Rosso Band brings a tremendous amount of energy and fun,” said Criterion Director Heather Martin. “Their approach to music and entertainment is a perfect fit for Ghost of Paul Revere and we’re delighted to present them together again.”

Tickets, which cost $25 for adults, $15 for students, are available at www.criteriontheatre.org or at the box office beginning an hour before the show.

The 1932 Criterion Theatre is a nonprofit cinema, theater, multimedia art producer and venue committed to safeguarding this historic space for stories, storytellers and audiences. The Criterion has been a staple of the Bar Harbor and Mount Desert Island arts community since its construction in 1932 and looks forward to a long future of welcoming theater goers. Visit www.criteriontheatre.org or call 288-0829.