BAR HARBOR — Acclaimed country singer Clint Black will perform at The Criterion Theatre on Friday, Oct. 27, at 8 p.m.

Black surged to superstardom as part of the fabled “Class of ’89” when he released his triple-platinum debut, “Killin’ Time.” Hits include “A Better Man,” “Where Are You Now,” “When My Ship Comes in,” “A Good Run of Bad Luck,” “Summer’s Comin’,” “Like the Rain” and “Nothin’ but the Taillights.”

Tickets cost $50-$70. Visit criteriontheatre.org.