Bird model making class offered

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Wendell Gilley Museum will offer an art and nature program for families on Saturday, May 20, from 10-11:30 a.m.

Participants will get a taste of the process of bird carving with fun, safe and easy-to-craft materials following the steps that experienced carvers use, including laying out patterns, creating blanks and using different cuts to shape a duck. Using floral foam instead of wood, attendees will model a mallard or common goldeneye with plastic tools. The carving workshop also will be visited so participants can see how carving is done with wood.

Carver-in-residence Steve Valleau will share different techniques used to carve birds and show examples of works in various stages of completion. Anyone can tap into the joy of making art and learning more about carving during this activity.

Activities are geared for children ages 5 to 12 and their adult companions. To help cover the cost of materials, there is a small fee of $2.50 per person. The program is free for members. To preregister, call 244-7555 or email [email protected]