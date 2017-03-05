Biodiversity presentation

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Marjorie Peronto and Reeser Manley, authors of the book “The Life in Your Garden: Gardening for Biodiversity,” will give a presentation at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Saturday, March 11, from 2:30-5 p.m. The program will focus on the major themes covered in their book, including the important role of insects in the garden ecosystem and sustainable biodiversity.

“The Life in Your Garden,” published by Tilbury Press, describes the ecologically functional plants of a garden, including understory trees and shrubs, herbaceous perennials and annuals, and their relationship with garden life.

After the presentation, the authors will spend a few minutes introducing their book.

Books will be available for purchase and signing. Call the library at 244-7065.