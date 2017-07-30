Bigler, Mace married

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Donald Mace Jr. and Taylor Bigler Mace were married in a ceremony officiated by Joelle Nolan at the Causeway Club on May 27.

Taylor Bigler Mace is the daughter of William Bigler Jr. of Shreveport, La., and the late Judy Bigler. Donald Mace Jr. is the son of Donald Mace Sr. of Bar Harbor and the late Georgette Himes Richardson.

The bride was attended by matron of honor Mary Tabor of Dallas, Texas, and maid of honor Amy Rush of Washington, D.C. The groom was attended by best man Kyle Stanley of Franklin. Also accompanying the bride and groom was an extended wedding party of friends and family from near and far.

Originally from Dallas, Taylor Bigler Mace graduated with a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of New Orleans and a master’s degree in journalism from Boston University. She covers sports and maritime at the Islander. Donald Mace Jr. grew up on Mount Desert Island, is a 2003 graduate of Mount Desert Island High School and works as a carpenter.

The Maces reside in Bass Harbor with Donny’s daughter, Mirabelle, dog, Deuce, and cat, Milo.