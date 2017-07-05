‘Big Top Pee Wee’ kicks off outdoor movies

BAR HARBOR — Seaside Cinema, Bar Harbor’s outdoor movie series, kicks off its 5th annual run in Agamont Park on Wednesday, July 12 at dusk. The Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce and Reel Pizza Cinerama will host the outdoor viewings of family-friendly films. Movies will be shown every Wednesday evening from July 12 through Aug. 16 on a 16-foot screen with Frenchman Bay as the backdrop.

“Everyone loves to go to the movies, so why not give them even more reason to go by showing films overlooking one of the best views Bar Harbor has to offer,” said Chris Vincenty, owner of Reel Pizza. “Combining our love of movies and the stunning beauty of Mount Desert Island into a fun community event is the best of all worlds.”

This year’s Seaside Cinema, presented by Eaton Peabody, will feature the following July 12: “Big Top Pee Wee” on July 12, “Ernest & Celestine” on July 19, “The Secret of Roan Inish” on July 26, “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” on Aug. 2, “Shaun the Sheep” on Aug. 9 and silent films with live musical accompaniment on Aug. 16

Guests are encouraged to bring the whole family and a blanket to sit on. Free, fresh-popped popcorn will be provided. In the event of rain, shows will be canceled and a make-up viewing will take place on Aug. 24.