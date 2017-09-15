Big Moose to play Jesup contra dance

BAR HARBOR — Mike Fay will call the next contra dance at the Jesup Memorial Library on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 6:30 p.m. Big Moose Band will play. No contra dance knowledge is required, as all steps and dances are taught.

Big Moose features area musicians Ruth Grierson, Keith Davis, Jim Vekasi, Charlie Richardson, Fred Benson, Ed Damm and Anne Damm, among others.

An $8 donation for adults or $25 for families is requested to help pay the caller. Children under 12 get in for free.

Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or [email protected].