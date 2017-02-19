Big Moose to play contra dance

BAR HARBOR — The Big Moose Band will play for a contra dance at the Jesup Memorial Library on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 6:30 p.m.

Dancers of all abilities are welcome. No partner is needed. No contra dance knowledge is required, as all steps and dances will be taught before each dance begins.

Big Moose features area musicians, including Ruth Grierson, Keith Davis, Jim Vekasi, Charlie Richardson, Fred Benson, Ed Damm and Anne Damm, among others.

A $6 donation from adults is requested to help pay the caller. Children get in for free.

Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or kchagnon@jesuplibrary.org.