Big Moose is back

BAR HARBOR — Contra dancing will be at the First Baptist Church, 46 Ledgelawn Ave. instead of the Jesup Memorial Library on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 6:30 p.m.

Big Moose Band will play for a fun night of music and dancing starting an hour earlier than usual, with a special hour geared towards families, though all dancers are welcome at the earlier time.

Dancers of all abilities are welcome. No partner is needed. No contra dance knowledge is required. All steps and dances are taught before each dance begins.

Big Moose features Ruth Grierson, Keith Davis, Jim Vekasi, Charlie Richardson, Fred Benson, Ed Damm and Anne Damm, among others.

A donation of $6 is requested from adults to help pay the caller. Children get in for free.

Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or [email protected]