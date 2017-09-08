Best Picture from 1967 to be screened

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — “Elvira Madigan,” an award-winning film released in 1967, will be shown at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m.

The film is set in Denmark in 1889 and tells the true story of star-crossed lovers Elvira Madigan, a beautiful circus performer, and Sixten Sparre, a dashing cavalry officer. The movie won Best Picture at the Cannes Film Festival as well as Best Actress for its star, Pia Degermark.

“Exquisite is only the first word to describe this exceptional film,” wrote The New York Times. “There are others – poetic and sensitive, compassionate and humane, poignant and eventually heartbreaking in its resolution.”

In addition to its famously gorgeous photography and its famously beautiful actors, the film popularized Mozart’s Concerto Number 21 in C Major, its musical theme. “Elvira Madigan” is not available through Netflix, Amazon or anywhere else and the DVD is long out of print.

This event is free and open to the public. Call the library at 244-7065.