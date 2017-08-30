Best birding spots revealed

BAR HARBOR — Derek Lovitch and Rich MacDonald will talk about some of the places where 450 species of birds have been spotted in Maine when they visit the Jesup Memorial Library on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 7 p.m.

Lovitch is the editor of “Birdwatching in Maine: A Site Guide,” which offers comprehensive entries detailing the best locations for finding birds throughout the state for enthusiasts of all levels of skill and interest. MacDonald, who co-owns The Natural History Center, contributed to the chapter on birding spots in Hancock County.

“Birdwatching in Maine” contains descriptions of 201 birding sites for all 16 of the state’s counties, with directions on how to get there. Each chapter features a county map, a brief overview by Lovitch, site guides and a list of rarities. The book also contains a detailed and useful species accounts guide for finding the most sought-after birds.

“Derek Lovitch’s new birding guide, ‘Birdwatching in Maine,’ is a must-have for all who love Maine’s birds. The book is comprehensive, covering all the state’s best bird watching places,” wrote the Bangor Daily News. Will Russell, coauthor of “Rare Birds in America,” wrote, “Derek Lovitch and his collaborators have done birders a service by producing an up-to-date Maine site guide.”

MacDonald, along with wife, Natalie, is the co-owner of The Natural History Center. A lifelong birder, naturalist and field biologist, MacDonald has long studied boreal birds and waterbirds. He has led bird tours throughout North America and beyond, as well. He is a registered Maine guide and a licensed guide in New York.

Lovitch’s lifelong passion for birding has inspired his careers as a biologist, author, tour guide and business owner. Lovitch is the author of “How To Be a Better Birder.” He has served as the Tools of the Trade department editor for “Birding Magazine,” and his writing has appeared in many other birding magazines. He and his wife, Jeannette, own and operate Freeport Wild Bird Supply, an independent bird-feeding and birding specialty shop that serves as a vehicle for promoting birding and bird conservation. Derek Lovitch acts as a guide for clients throughout the state and also leads trips for WINGS.

Books will be on sale that night courtesy of Sherman’s Books. This event also is co-sponsored by Cadillac Mountain Sports. Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or [email protected].