Berklee bound

BOSTON – Jazz musicians from Mount Desert Island High School are competing in the 49th annual Berklee High School Jazz Festival on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Seventeen MDI students are attending the festival, which attracts musicians from 135 schools from 15 states. The high school is fielding a 16-piece big band, six-piece combo and a singer, Thistle Swann, in the jazz singer showcase.

The festival is to be streamed live on the Berklee College of Music website festival.berkleejazz.org. The MDI High School Music Boosters will be posting updates to their Facebook page.