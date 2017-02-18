Bella’s Bartok concert coming

BAR HARBOR — The high energy, eclectic spectacle-of-a-band Bella’s Bartok will take the Criterion stage on Saturday, April 29 at 8 p.m. with The Crown Vics as an opener.

Bella’s Bartok is a six-piece powerhouse musical group and a fusion of Bohemian klezmer punk and pop with vaudeville undertones. Winning “Deli Magazine’s” “Best of New England” twice, the group continually pushes the boundaries of musical genres while providing audiences with a true dance party.

“Bella’s Bartok is unlike anything else we have had on our stage. Klezmer rock! They are electric and mesmerizing and a lot of fun,” said Director Heather Martin.

The Bella’s Bartok lineup includes Asher Putnam on vocals, Chris “Fancy” Kerrigan on guitar, clarinet and vocals, Dan Niederhauser on bass and vocals, Saera Kochanski on accordion and mandolin, Amory Drennan on trombone, banjo and vocals, Crisco on drums/percussion and trumpet, and Gershon Rosen on trumpet.

The group has shared the stage with musical acts such as Rubblebucket, Red Baraat, The Indigo Girls and And the Kids.

Tickets, which cost $15 for adults, $10 for students, can be purchased at www.criteriontheatre.org or at the box office beginning an hour before show time.

The 1932 Criterion Theatre is a nonprofit cinema, theater, multimedia art producer and venue committed to safeguarding this historic space for stories, storytellers and audiences. The Criterion has been a staple of the Bar Harbor and Mount Desert Island arts community since its construction in 1932 and looks forward to a long future of welcoming theater goers. Visit www.criteriontheatre.org or call 288-0829.