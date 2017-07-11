Bedigian book signing set

MOUNT DESERT — Brianna Bedigian, a healer and native of Mount Desert Island, will sign copies of her new book, “Healing Footstep to Footstep” (Mount Desert Press, 2017), at McGraths in Northeast Harbor on Saturday, July 15, from 3-5 p.m. At 7 p.m. that day, she will visit Sherman’s Books in Bar Harbor for another book signing.

“Healing Footstep to Footstep” is a story of hope and healing. This simple and inspiring story touches on the healing power of rest, self-care and a relationship of loving kindness with oneself. Bedigian weaves storytelling, photography, recipes and mind-body lessons (yoga, breath work, meditation and songs) to deepen the reader’s understanding of the healing power within themselves.

After being diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome, Bedigian returned to Maine and dug deep to create and undergo her own healing process. After her recovery, she looked back and reflected on it, realizing that the story she had written could be a primer for others suffering from any type of illness. Each recipe, instruction and story in “Healing Footstep to Footstep” can be used separately or in conjunction with others to create a full picture of health and healing.

Bedigian is a graduate of Mount Desert Island High School and Boston University. An professional in the fields of yoga, reiki and hypnosis, she has taught for universities, foundations, museums and several yoga studios. Bedigian was the manager for rights and reproductions at the Baltimore Museum of Art, where she ran the in-gallery yoga program for eight years. In 2012, she opened Quiet Winds, a yoga studio and reiki school in Baltimore. She also works with the University of Maryland’s (UMM) Department of Integrative Medicine as a reiki and hypnotist offering sessions to patients. Bedigian currently is one of the teachers for UMM’s 500-hr Yoga Teacher Training Program.