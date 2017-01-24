Beatles tribute duo to play fundraiser

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The London Boys will bring the music and magic of The Beatles to the American Legion Hall on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 5-7 p.m.

Their performance is part of the Common Good Cabin Fever Saturday Night series, co-sponsored by the Village Green Association. In addition to the music and dancing, supper will be served as usual, with pizza, Mac ‘n’ cheese, salad, soup, specials and deserts, and a special fish fry.

The suggested donation is $7 for one, $12 for 2 and $15 for a family of three or more. This event is a fundraiser to help Aubrey Bart, a longtime volunteer who is seriously ill.

Call 266-2733.